Reward offered for information in elk poaching case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A reward is being offered for information about the illegal killing of a bull elk in Jackson County.
According to Oregon State Police, the incident occurred at about 9 a.m. on January 27 in the Sam’s Valley area near Agate Road. The location is about one mile south of Highway 234.
When OSP troopers arrived at the scene, they found a wounded four-point bull elk standing in a field. However, it died shortly after their arrival.
Police discovered what appeared to be a single bullet wound was found behind the animal’s shoulder blade.
A witness told police he saw a newer, white full-size pickup truck stop in the roadway before the shooting. The witness said a passenger of the truck fired a single shot, and the vehicle drove away.
Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved is eligible for a $500 reward.
Tips can be made by calling 1-800-452-7888 or emailing [email protected]