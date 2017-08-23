Richardson announces he will not run for Governor in 2018

Salem, Ore.- Secretary of State Dennis Richardson announced Wednesday he does not intend to run for Governor during the 2018 election cycle.
“I feel that what I’m doing is so important that I should dedicate all of my time to my work as Secretary of State,” Richardson said. “The people of Oregon have placed their trust in me to be the best Secretary of State I can be, and I wouldn’t be able to meet that trust if I ran for Governor so soon after election.”
Richardson was elected as Secretary of State in November, 2016 on a campaign of increased scrutiny of public spending, access to public records, open and fair elections and a business friendly climate. The Secretary of State is a non-partisan role is to oversee Oregon’s elections, audit government programs and agencies, oversee Oregon businesses throughout the state, and manage Oregon’s archival collection of historical documents.
Richardson moved to Oregon in 1979 and settled in Central Point. He ran for Governor as a Republican in 2014 and lost to John Kitzhaber.