Riddle woman arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Douglas County woman was arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a juvenile.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating 36-year-old Rheta Leanne Melvin after learning she allegedly had sexual contact with an underage teen boy.
Investigators said Melvin messaged the boy and exchanged photographs over an unnamed social media platform. They arranged to meet and had “sexual contact,” the sheriff’s office said.
Melvin was arrested and lodged in the Josephine County Jail for numerous charges, including online sexual corruption of a child, sodomy, rape and contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor.
Deputies said they believe there may be other juveniles who had contact with Melvin. Anyone with further information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471 and refer to case number 19-5559.