Home
Ride of Silence honors killed or injured cyclists

Ride of Silence honors killed or injured cyclists

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. — Southern Oregon cyclists met this evening to honor those who have been hit or killed while biking on public roads.

The Ride of Silence hopes to raise awareness of bicyclists on the roads while honoring those who have lost their lives.

Dozens of people met at Hawthorne park to start the annual memorial ride.

“Sometimes motorists don’t understand that we bicyclists actually have a right to be in the lane and we try to stay to the right, and I’ve had several come very close to running me down just because I guess they don’t understand there should be some space,” explained ride coordinator Mark Moran

The Ride of Silence began in 2003 after endurance rider Larry Schwartz was struck and killed by the mirror of a passing bus in Dallas, Texas.

The ride is now in its 15th year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics