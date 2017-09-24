‘Ride the Rogue’ raises money to expand cycling greenway

Rogue River, Ore.- Around 500 cyclists gathered in the City of Rogue River today to take part in an annual cycling tradition.
Since 2006, Ride the Rogue has helped raise money to maintain and expand the greenway.
Each year, the event has continued to grow and local residents say they would love to see it go the distance in the future.
“Well I’ve ridden on this bike path a lot and I would love for it to continue,” said local participant Brenda Fritsen. “That takes funds and this is what this is about. I was a supporter of the reason for ‘Ride the Rogue’.”
Today, there were four different rides for participants to choose from.
Cyclists are invited to ride at their own pace and organizers say the main focus is about supporting and enjoying the greenway and the beauty of the Rogue River.