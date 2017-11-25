Riding the rails; Railroad Show returns to Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore.– It’s the biggest weekend of the year for train lovers!
The 40th annual Rogue Valley Railroad Show is going on this weekend at the Jackson County Expo. Visitors can expect to find all types and styles of model trains as well as model vintage cars.
From precise detailed replicas of vintage trains to Lego versions, there’s something for everyone of all ages.
“This is the coolest place you can go to if you love steam locomotives and stuff,” said 12-year-old Sawyer McPhail. “Diesels or collect HO’s scale trains and stuff. It’s really just an awesome place to be in and I’m really happy to be here.”
Funds raised from this event go to help several non-profit groups maintain and operate the Medford Railroad Park.
It continues tomorrow from 10 am to 4 pm, tickets are $5 for adults and $1 for kids age 6-12.