“Right to Bear Arms Initiative” failing in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A ballot measure intended to protect the Second Amendment in Jackson County is failing to make it into law, according to preliminary election numbers.
Proponents of Measure 15-181, also known as the “Right to Bear Arms Initiative,” gathered 8,148 signatures of the span of a few months in order to give voters a choice come November.
“I put some kind of hurdle in the way of the gun control movement in Portland affecting my right to bear arms and really my right to defend myself with equal force,” said Ryan Mallory, campaign manager of Right to Bear Arms.
The proposal laid out numerous provisions to keep the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution alive in Jackson County, no matter what happens on state and federal levels. It also would have granted the Jackson County Sheriff powers to determine policy affecting firearms.
However, on November 6, the Right to Bear Arms Initiative failed to garner enough votes to pass into law. As of 10:30 p.m. on Election Night, 77,028 votes had been tallied. 57.30% of those votes were “no.”