Riot erupts amid dueling Portland protests

Both Portland Police Bureau officers and Department of Homeland Security police were at the protest in riot gear. DHS said federal officers were on scene because the protest was scheduled on federal property.
The alt-right group Patriot Prayer secured a permit for an event at Terry Schrunk Plaza from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers said that event is demonstrating for free speech.
The anti-fascist group Portland Labor Against Fascists scheduled a rally nearby.
When the two groups clashed Portland police revoked the permits and declared a riot situation.
Neither rally was focused on President Trump’s immigration policy.
Emergency crews treated several people for minor injuries while four people were taken to area hospitals with serious- but non-threatening-to minor injuries.
