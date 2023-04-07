Rising costs could delay new Grants Pass water treatment facility

GRANTS PASS, Ore.– The City of Grants Pass is considering pausing its work on a new water treatment facility.

The city said a new facility could cost about $117 million.

That’s much higher than its original estimate.

The current plant was built in 1931 on M Street.

In 2020, the city said it was crumbling.

The city’s public works director said the rising cost is partially because of inflation.

He said the city would need millions in funding from grants or the state to cover the cost.

Public Works Director Jason Canady said, “we’re looking to cut $25 million from the budget. When you think about that, these cuts, that just gave me goosebumps actually, these are not ‘we’re eliminating a pump here or thinning up a wall here’. We’re going to have to cut processes to bring the project within budget.”

He said the city is looking for $15 million from the Oregon state legislature.

He said without more funding, the city would have to raise the monthly utility fee by more than $20.

The city still hasn’t broken ground on the site, which was taken over from Copeland Sand and Gravel.

