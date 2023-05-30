River Rafting Season Begins

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and for rafting businesses in our region, its the start of their busy season.

At Rapid Pleasure Rafting in Shady Cove, they are excited to welcome tourists and locals alike to explore the upper Rogue River each summer.

They have been running this business for over 40 years and say the water is faster and higher this year.

But now they said its reached a perfect level for rafting.

“Now its at a pretty good level, probably the perfect level you know right now to be, to where you are not running into rocks, run into ground, and at the same time its slow enough that you are not going to have a problem maneuvering around. Nothing really catches you off guard now”, said Devon Stephenson, Rapid Pleasure Rafting.

They get tourists from all over the world and several neighboring states but its the locals that are their regular visitors.

According to Stephenson the season really picks up speed when school gets out for the summer.

