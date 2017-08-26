RMF calling on firefighters/EMTs for hurricane prep

Josephine County, Ore. — Hurricane Harvey is now a category-four storm. FEMA has already put out a warning that it could cause ‘significant damage.’ The national Rural Metro Fire (RMF) organization is putting the call out for firefighters to volunteer for service in Texas.
Those firefighters may be needed to prepare for the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Though it’s an open call, Josephine County said it will not be sending anyone, as they’re busy fighting local wildfires.
NBC5 News Reporter and Weather Forecaster Nikki Torres graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Strategic Communication from The Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
She also received a minor in Business Administration from the Washington State University Carson College of Business. Prior to coming to NBC5, Nikki was an intern at KHQ Local News, the NBC affiliate in Spokane.
She comes to Southern Oregon from the state of Washington, where she grew up just south of Seattle. She loves running, exploring the Pacific Northwest, watching a good football game and spending time with her dog, Gisele. True to her roots, Nikki is a proud WSU Cougar fan and loyal Seahawks fan.
Leave a Comment: