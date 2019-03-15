Road to Crater Lake’s Rim Village closed due to snow

CRATER LAKE NAT’L PARK, Ore. – If you want to see Crater Lake National Park in the sunshine this weekend, you’re going to have to hike.
The park says because its three snowplows broke down, the road from the park’s headquarters to Rim Village will remain closed through the weekend. It will reopen the road as soon as it can safely clear the snow.
Walking up the closed section of the road is prohibited as heavy machinery will be working to try to clear the snow.
That means you’d have to snowshoe or ski up the Raven Trail, which the park says is a 2 to 3 hour round trip.
You can check for updates here: https://www.nps.gov/crla/planyourvisit/basicinfo.htm