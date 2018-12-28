Roadside bomb kills 2 tourists in Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt (NBC) – A roadside bomb hit a tourist bus Friday in an area near the Giza Pyramids, killing two Vietnamese tourists and wounding 12.
Egypt’s interior ministry said in a statement the bus was traveling in an area near the pyramids when the crude roadside bomb, concealed by a wall, went off.
The injured included ten Vietnamese tourists, along with the Egyptian bus driver and tour guide.
This is the first attack in Egypt to target foreign tourists in almost two years.
A total of 14 Vietnamese tourists were aboard the bus and two of them escaped unharmed.