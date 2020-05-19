Robbery suspect sought by Medford police

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a woman who assaulted a store employee during a failed robbery attempt.
The Medford Police Department said on May 15, a woman tried to walk out of the north Fred Meyer with $700 worth of merchandise she didn’t pay for. When she was stopped by one of the employees, she rammed him with a shopping cart, knocking the employee to the ground. She then took out a knife and threatened to stab employees before fleeing on foot without the merchandise.
Medford police don’t know who the woman is, so they’re asking for help from the public. The woman is described as:
- White female adult – 25 Years old
- 5’4″-5’7″
- Slim build
- Blond hair
- Dark eyebrows
- Pale skin
- Blue stone-washed jeans
- Black choker necklace
- Black and white skullcap with red emblem, possibly a rose
- Black zip up sweatshirt with white lettering / image on front
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Medford police at 541-774-2250 and refer to case number 20-7612.