Robert Mueller set to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – We’re less than 24 hours away from what’s sure to be the showstopper in Washington, D.C. this week: testimony from former special counsel Robert Mueller.
Mueller will discuss his report on Russian election interference, which did not indict or clear President Trump on obstruction of justice.
A letter from the Justice Department on Monday specifically instructed Mueller not to provide testimony concerning the redacted portions of the public version of the report.
The letter clarified that “any testimony must remain within the boundaries of your public report because matters within the scope of your investigation were covered by executive privilege.”
After receiving congressional subpoenas, Mueller agreed to testify for three hours before the House Judiciary panel, take a short break, then appear for two more hours before the members of the House Intelligence Committee.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2Y9mlgJ