Roberts leads Densmore for Jackson Co. Commissioners seat

MEDFORD, Ore.– For one of the two seats up for grabs on the Jackson County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Colleen Roberts is looking to keep her seat against former Medford Mayor Al Densmore.

The race between Colleen Roberts and Al Densmore is closer than the other Jackson County Commissioner race, but the incumbent Roberts has the lead so far.

Early returns show Commissioner Roberts is leading by about 5% over independent party candidate Al Densmore as of 11 p.m.

Roberts tells NBC5 she feels confident about her chances of re-election, but she said things could change with mail-in votes over the next week.

Roberts said, “Thank you, to the voters, for their confidence, for their vote. I’m definitely a grassroots candidate and I’m here because of the voters. I’m honored to have their confidence and their trust to represent them in Jackson County.”

Roberts said it has been an honor to serve as commissioner so far and the chance to be re-elected means a lot to her.

She said the returns speak to her resume that she’s built during her time as commissioner.

She told NBC5 during her campaign that her experience representing the businesses and the families of Jackson County is what sets her apart from Densmore.