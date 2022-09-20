ROC Recovery Center to host ‘Celebrity All-Star’ softball game Oct. 15

MEDFORD, Ore. – The third annual Strong and Courageous Recovery Festival is returning to Medford next month.

The festival will feature a “Celebrity All-Star Classic” softball game at Harry and David Field.

Some of those celebrities include, professional basketball players EJ and Kyle Singler, former ducks basketball All-American Luke Jackson, local race car driver Derek Deboer and many more.

Members of the Medford and Central Point police department will be competing against the all-star players.

ROC Recovery Center, which helps put on the event, said the softball game came together after a couple local celebrities came up with the idea.

“The more we talked about it, the idea just kind of took off from there,” ROC Recovery Center executive director Douglas Gould said. “This is the first time we’ve had celebrities come and i think it’s going to be a tradition.”

The festival starts at 11 a.m. on October 15.

Tickets for the game are on sale now, ranging from $6 to $10. All proceeds will go toward local youth programs.

You can buy tickets at ROCRecovery.org.