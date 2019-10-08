Rocking the Raider, SOU looks for students to become mascot

ASHLAND, Ore.– Do you think you have what it takes to be a mascot? If so, Southern Oregon University is looking for students who can fill the shoes of Rocky the Raider. The school is looking to make it worth your while.
The university is looking for four students to be Rocky this school year. Each student is required to try out for the position and demonstrate how they would hype up the crowd. The school says the four finalists will also individually receive a $3,000 scholarship.
“I can’t say I would be doing backflips,” said freshman Ruby Kolender. “I would definitely have to brainstorm my own strut.”
The tryouts are drawing some buzz on campus as students are considering their chances of making the cut. Some described possible routines they would run while others admitted it might not be for them.
“For me, I could probably be in it for about a minute,” said Edward Cassim, a senior. “Then get out of it and then quit.”
