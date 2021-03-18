Roe Motors sponsors ‘Small Business Saturday’ to help struggling GP businesses

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Many businesses have been struggling through the pandemic and Roe Motors in Grants Pass is trying to help. In December of 2020, the general manager said his sister came up with the idea to help out local businesses.
Every day of December, Roe Motors bought $200 worth of gift cards from small, local businesses and gave them out to the community. In 2021, Roe Motors decided to make it a weekly tradition.
Each week, they take to Facebook to ask about what local businesses need help. Then, they purchase 8 $25 gift cards from the selected business.
“We encourage people to post positive comments about that particular business. Then, we select among the entries, 8 people, so then they receive a $25 gift card to that particular small business,” said general manager Steve Roe.
Roe says they’ve spent a few thousand dollars so far. He says the plan is to continue ‘Small Business Saturday’ throughout the rest of the year.
