Roger Stone sentenced to 40 months in prison

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Roger Stone, a longtime showman, political strategist and friend of President Trump, was sentenced to 40 months in prison on Thursday.
Stone was convicted last fall of lying to Congress and threatening a witness regarding his efforts for Trump’s 2016 campaign.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson Didn’t hold back, spending much of the hearing criticizing Stone. At one point, saying “The court should not sit idly by, shrug its shoulders and say, ‘That’s just Roger being Roger.’”
Jackson later added: “At his core, Mr. Stone is an insecure person who craves and recklessly pursues attention.”
Stone’s sentence includes 2 years of probation. He won’t be detained immediately. He is still challenging his conviction by claiming juror misconduct, and Jackson is separately still considering his request for a new trial.