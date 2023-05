MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Comic Con will be back in 2024.

Organizers said it will still be a free event and will welcome families and pop culture fans of all ages.

In 2019 around 10,000 people showed up at the Medford library.

You can look forward to a variety of fun activities like costume, contests, music, panels and more at the Rogue Comic Con next year on May 4th.

