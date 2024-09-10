Rogue Community College sees enrollment surge for two years

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Community College is reporting a nearly 19% increase in full-time enrollment for the new academic school year, a trend that makes them stand out at the state level.

At a rate four times that of other community colleges in Oregon, RCC says increases in enrollment are due to recruitment initiatives, as well as strong community support and commitment to high-quality education.

The president of RCC says recent fatigue over online learning has brought some back to in-person classes, though career and workforce training programs are driving the jump in in-person enrollment.

“We have industry partnerships that are really blossoming.” RCC president, Randy Weber told NBC 5 News.

We have students getting an EMT as a senior in high school that are going to be able to work as an EMT if they want or they’re gonna be able to have a more expedited path to a paramedic program.

He says while they’re seeing many students wanting to go directly into the workforce, many are also transferring on to SOU to continue their education.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.