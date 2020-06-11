Rogue Credit Union announces merger

MEDFORD, Ore. – Rogue Credit Union intends to merge with an Eastern Oregon-based credit union.
Malheur Federal Credit Union, based in Ontario, has been searching for a partner recently. According to a press release from Rogue Credit Union, it’s found that partner. The two credit unions announced an intention to merge on June 11, 2020.
“We are beyond excited to be able to embark on this journey to partner with another great credit union. This partnership will allow us to continue to strengthen for the future and expand our field of membership. We will keep the local hometown feel of focusing on our members, while creating the advantages consumers expect from larger institutions,” said Rogue Credit Union’s President/CEO, Gene Pelham.
“We are excited about this opportunity to partner with one of the top-performing credit unions in the nation. This will give our members more benefits and services we simply have not been able to provide until now. They are a credit union deeply committed to the communities they serve and will retain the same level of dedication to the Malheur communities,” said Malheur Federal Credit Union’s Board Chair, Roger Yasuda.
Rogue Credit Union currently serves over 146,000 members across the state.