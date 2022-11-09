Rogue Disposal sold to Waste Connections

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– Rogue Disposal is changing owners, but the Rogue Valley company is making sure customers won’t see any major changes.

The locally owned company was sold to Waste Connections last month.

Rogue Disposal will keep its name.

The community affairs manager said the company plans to keep all of its employees and equipment.

She said the Gambee family, who operated Rogue Disposal for nearly 85 years, decided that selling it was best for the future of the company.

Community Affairs Manager Laura Leebrick said, “our customers won’t see a change in local leadership, same management team is still in place, same drivers, same equipment operators, same customer service reps. They’ll be keeping the customer service offices here locally.”

Rogue Disposal said their customers should see an 8.5% increase on their bills starting in January.

Leebrick said increases typically happen every year, depending on inflation.