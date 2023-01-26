Rogue Retreat announces new executive director/CEO

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local nonprofit created with the goal of addressing homelessness has a new leader.

In August, Rogue Retreat said goodbye to its longtime founder and Executive Director Pastor Chad McComas. This came after questions were raised about his alleged connection to gay conversion therapy. The non-profit said it found no evidence of discrimination or harassment toward anyone, by Rogue Retreat staff, participants, or by Chad McComas himself.

Bill Ihle served as interim executive director as the Rogue Retreat Board of Directors searched for someone to fill the role on a more permanent basis.

On January 26, 2023, the board announced the appointment of Sam Engel as Rogue Retreat’s new executive director and chief executive officer.

“This is the start of a new chapter for Rogue Retreat, Sam is an excellent fit for where the organization is now and for where it needs to be in the future.” Board Chair Person Tom Fischer said. “As Sam adjusts to his new position, having Bill continue in an advisory role is a perfect transition scenario.”

According to Rogue Retreat, Engel has experience working with AllCare Health in Grants Pass and the Josephine County Food Bank.

“We are very excited to have Sam at Rogue Retreat,” said Bill Ihle, Interim Executive Director & CEO of Rogue Retreat. “His strong leadership abilities and community ties will ensure that Rogue Retreat’s mission, will continue for years to come.”