Rogue Retreat dreams of offering housing for domestic violence victims

Medford, Ore. — Rogue Retreat wants to expand. The non-profit is in the very early stages of creating an apartment complex for victims of domestic violence.
The idea is to have a stable housing option available to women and their children when they leave an emergency shelter like the Dunn House.
“They would work with our case managers and also still be seeking counseling and ways of healing and strengthening themselves,” operations director for Rogue Retreat, Heather Hassett explains, “and our goal would be then to move them out into the community into their own housing.”
Right now Rogue Retreat is working with investors to find a property. Securing a location is the biggest step in making this dream a reality. If that happens, the agency will then work to obtain the proper permits in order to renovate the property. They say the construction process alone would take a year or more. NBC5 News will keep you updated as we learn more.
