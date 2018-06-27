Rogue Retreat to expand women’s recovery housing

Medford, Ore. — Rogue Retreat is making moves in an effort to add more beds to its program. The organization said it’s partnering with OnTrack to lease the old Dad’s Program building, as the dad’s program has moved.
It said it will be moving its women’s recovery housing there, which will increase the number of beds from 10 to 14 beds. The organization said the home is for women who are through with treatment for their addiction and need a place to stay.
“If we can provide a house, a safe structure, they’re going to do all the work, we’re going to provide some case management, some oversight, but they’re going to do the work. And they do – and they do really well,” said Chad McComas, executive director for Rogue Retreat.
Rogue Retreat said, in total, it’s increasing its recovery-housing beds from 14 beds to 26.
