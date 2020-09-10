Rogue Retreat to help those who lost homes in fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – The thrift shop run by Rogue Retreat is giving free clothing to people in need. If you need assistance, are wanting to volunteer, or are wanting to donate items please visit us at 1116 N Riverside Ave, Medford, OR 97501.
Rogue Retreat said if you need help, go to the Thrift Shop and let their staff know about your situation. They said they’ll make sure you can get free clothes, so that you can have something to change into.
