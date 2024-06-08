Rogue Retreat’s Redwood Inn housing project could serve 400 people annually

MEDFORD, Ore.– Rogue Retreat held a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate the opening of the Redwood Inn in Medford.

The building will have 24 studio apartments and 21 medical respite units for those who don’t have a safe place to recover when they leave a hospital.

Ashland Representative Pam Marsh said, “when you actually go out and see how that’s materialized on the ground, what people in the community are doing with your money and your vision to actually make something happen, it’s quite thrilling.”

Rogue Retreat estimates the facility could serve up to 400 people annually.

It’s all part of Project Turnkey, which has funded dozens of housing projects across the state.

Rogue Retreat’s Executive Director Sam Engel said, “there is an old expression, if you want to go fast, you go alone. If you want to go far, you go together. We’re in this for the long haul and we know that nothing really gets done alone, and projects like this are a really good example of that.”

Engel said they are working to develop a housing project for men with children.

He hopes to close on a sale of a property for that project later this month.

