Rogue River business catches fire

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – A fire that heavily damaged a Rogue River strip mall is under investigation.
The Rogue River Fire District said at about 3:00 a.m. Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the Double R Pub on East Main Street.
When crews arrived, they found the strip mall fully involved with fire from the roof.
The building sustained extensive damage before the fire could be put out, RRFD said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
RRFD received help from the Evans Valley Fire District, Grants Pass Fire Department, Rural Metro Fire, Jackson County Fire District 3, Medford Fire Department, Applegate Fire Department, Williams Fire Department, Rogue River Police Department, and Oregon State Police.