Rogue River home a total loss after fire

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — A home is a total loss after a fire sparked in Rogue River on Thursday night.
Fire officials say neighbors noticed a large column of smoke forming around 5 at night.
They immediately called 911, but when firefighters arrived… the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
Multiple agencies responded from Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Rural Metro, to the Rogue River Fire Department.
Tanya Hudson, a friend of the homeowner, says she was there when her friend got the call… they then drove to her house and were dumbfounded by what they saw.
“I can’t even imagine what I’d be going through right now,” Hudson said. “It’s sad, it’s sad… it’s Christmas.”
The fire marshall says he talked to homeowners who say a few items may have been left on.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation tonight.
