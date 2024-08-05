Rogue River Jet Boat Collision

ROGUE RIVER: TWO BIT RIFFLE, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office reports that a collision between a private jet boat and a Hellgate Jetboat Excursions jet boat occurred on Sunday afternoon resulting in multiple injured persons.

Details in their media release below:

On August 4th, 2024, at 12:39pm, 9-1-1 received a report of a boat collision on the Rogue River at Two Bit Riffle, about 2 miles downriver from Robertson Bridge.

The collision reportedly involved a private jet boat, and a tour boat operated by Hellgate Jetboat Excursions. Injured parties were being taken to the Hellgate River Lodge by boat to be evaluated by medical personnel.

The Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit, Oregon State Police, American Medical Response, Rural Metro Fire and Grants Pass Fire Rescue all responded to the incident.

A total of 5 people were transported by ground ambulances to an area hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The private jet boat sank, and boaters should use caution navigating through the area.

This investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time.

