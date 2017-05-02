Rogue River levels expected to increase

LOST CREEK LAKE, Ore. – Engineers are warning residents along the Rogue River to watch out for increased river levels.
The Army Corps of Engineers, the agency that manages Lost Creek Lake, said a dramatic spike in temperatures this week coupled with rain and snow in the Cascade Range will result in high water flow into the lake.
Water released from Lost Creek Dam into the Rogue River will subsequently be increased to around 5,500 cubic feet per second by Saturday.
Engineers anticipate the river will reach twice its normal height at Dodge Bridge compared to this time last year.
The Corps said to take appropriate precautions regarding river safety during this period of unusually high water.
They add residents’ irrigation pumps or other property placed close to the river should be moved before being submerged or washed away.