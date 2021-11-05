Rogue River library totem pole to come down

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — A 15-year-old ‘art piece’ featured at the Rogue River library branch will be coming down. The library’s assistant director of public services, Claudine Taillac says they don’t have a timeline on the removal just yet.

They met with the artist on Wednesday and decided he should take back the 16-foot tall totem pole. He donated it to the library back in 2006.

“To the six tribes that utilize totem poles for messaging in their cultures, they don’t see them as art. So we’re really trying to honor and respect their representations,” said Taillac. The library spokesperson says there haven’t been any complaints to her office. She says public forums like Facebook have been where most of these conversations have taken place.