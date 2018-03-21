Rogue River man arrested on sex abuse charges

Josephine County, Ore.- An 18-year-old Josephine County man is in jail after Oregon State Police arrested him on sex abuse charges.
Daniel Michael Cooley is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 13. Investigators say the abuse happened over a period of several years in several parts of the state.
Cooley was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday, March 20 on two counts of Sexual Abuse in the first degree and Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the second degree. His bail is currently set at $100,000.