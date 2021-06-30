Rogue River man drowns in Crescent Lake

CRESCENT LAKE, Calif. – A local man was found dead in a Klamath County lake over the weekend.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday, June 26, there was a report of a person drowning in Crescent Lake.
Recreational divers that happened to be in the area found the body of 77-year-old Arlo Dean Pade of Rogue River before deputies made it to the scene.
According to witnesses, Pade had been in the water for about an hour before he was found.
The sheriff’s office reminded the public to wear life jackets and recreate safely on waterways.
No further information about the incident was released by KCSO.