Rogue River P.D. officer survives close call

Rogue River, Ore. – Following a potentially deadly incident Monday night, Rogue River Police Chief Chris Snyder is sending out a thank you message to the community.
Chief Snyder shared the following post regarding an officer who was nearly struck by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle:
“I would like to personally thank our Rogue River and Wimer Citizens for their continued support of Your Police Department. It keeps us in the fight!! We all know the dangers of this job and its part of the reality we have to face every shift 24-7. Seeing and dealing with horrible things over the years takes its toll. I want to give you an example of Our Officer’s commitment to Protect And Serve Rogue River. During an incident last night one of our Officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle leaving an apartment complex. As the Officer exited his vehicle the Suspect accelerated toward the Officer nearly crushing him. The Officer had to literally dive back into the patrol car to avoid death or serious physical injury. The Suspect vehicle then hit the door of our patrol vehicle before attempting to elude. The Officer would have been justified in using deadly force in this situation but chose not to because of the danger to Citizens in the apartment complex. A pursuit ensued and the Suspect was taken into custody a short time later. I would like to thank Officers from the Central Point Police Department, Medford Police Department, OSP, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance to our Officer/Department in taking this Suspect into custody. Please take a second of your day to reflect on these Officers’ Bravery, Courage and Commitment to protecting your community. God Bless… Chief”