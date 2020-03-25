Home
Rogue River PD partner with Ray’s to deliver to residents

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– The Rogue River Police Department is offering a special service to its elderly and at-risk residents.

Starting Wednesday, the department announced it was partnering with Ray’s Food Place to help get basic needs to residents in need. Chief Curtis Whipple said Rogue River has a large elderly population and the department wants to do its part to help protect those residents.
“Obviously we don’t want them out in the community, the governor doesn’t want them out in the community because of the high risk for Covid-19,” said Chief Whipple. “So we’re willing to do the shopping for them.”
The department said it is still working out some of the kinks such as ways people will be able to pay the store for the groceries. But if you would like to start using the service, you can call the Rogue River Police Department and place an order.

