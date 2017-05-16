Home
Rogue River resident has warning after dogs drown in river

Rogue River, Ore., — While the weather may be warming up, the Rogue River is still high, fast moving and as cold as ever.

Several dogs have gone into the river playing fetch, one drowned and another had to be rescued.

This evening, one Rogue River resident has a warning for those hiking with their dogs near the water.

“If they can’t make it, this year if you go out on the river, it’s not gonna forgive you, it’s gonna take you down. ” said Carrie Davis.

Davis says seeing this happen makes her frightened to sit outside and watch the river.

She plans on putting in up signs in the area, warning those near the water, in hopes of preventing any further tragedies.

