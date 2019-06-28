Home
Rogue River Rooster Crow Festival kicks off this weekend

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – It is an annual celebration that brings thousands of people to Rogue River.

The Rogue River Rooster Crow Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Rogue River.

The festival kicks off Friday and continues until Sunday. It has a number of events including a rooster and human crowing contest, jet boat races, an art show, kid’s area and food booths.

The parade is at 10 a.m., followed by the human crow contest at 2:15 p.m. and the rooster crow at 3 p.m. on Saturday June 28th.

Admissions is free.

