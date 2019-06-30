Rogue River Rooster Crow hits 66 years, crows continue to flow

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– The 66th annual National Rooster Crow and Car Show have roosters and residents flocking to Rogue River this weekend for festivities and lots of cock-a-doodle-doos.
What was originally started as a way for the city to get tourists to come to visit, it has continued that tradition but added some new elements for people to enjoy.
According to Mayor Ryan Hess, the show started back in 1953 and now it’s become the place in the nation where people can come be nationally recognized for rooster crowing. It’s not just about the rooster’s crowing though. The show also offers a human element for people to give their best crow.
Naturally, young and old alike give their best and entertain a crowd with impressions of the infamous sound.
The whole event will continue through Sunday with the car show going from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you would like to learn more you can go here.
