Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest names new forest supervisor

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is welcoming a new forest supervisor.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Molly Juillerat will oversee all land management and administration for the forest which spans 1.8 million acres in southwest Oregon and northern California.

“Southern Oregon is a place that’s been home to me in different ways at various times in my life and career,” Juillerat said. “My dad reminded me this weekend that I have been backpacking [on southern Oregon forests] since I was 6 and climbing Mt. McLoughlin since I was 10.”

Juillerat temporarily served as acting forest supervisor for the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in late 2023 through early 2024.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service Pacific Northwest Regional Forester Jacque Buchanan calls Juillerat an inclusive leader able to work well with various communities and Tribes as well as state and federal agencies.