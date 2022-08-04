Rogue-River Siskiyou Nat’l Forest sees new lightning-caused fires after Tuesday’s storms

MEDFORD, Ore. – Storms rolled through the Rogue Valley on Tuesday, bringing rain and plenty of lightning.

The Rogue-River Siskiyou National Forest gave an update on numerous lightning-caused fires in the area.

Seven small fires started yesterday because of lightning.

There are now 11 fires identified since last week.

Most of the fires are less than an acre in size with the Slide Fire the largest at just over an acre.

A spokesperson said various methods have helped efforts to keep these fires small.

“Between people on the ground, eyes on the ground,” RRSNF spokesman Don Ferguson said. “Between infrared detection and just airplanes just doing aerial detection. We can find those fires and get to them real quick.”

Ferguson said the slow start to the fire season has helped their planning efforts to keep the spread of lightning-caused fires at a minimum.

They also expect to find new lightning-caused fires in the coming days with drier weather conditions on the way.