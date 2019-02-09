Home
Rogue River woman arrested for attempted murder

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Rogue River woman on 2 counts of Attempted Murder in the first degree.

According to the department, JSCO received a 911 call just after 10 a.m. about a woman who was seen in a vehicle attempting to commit suicide by carbon monoxide poisoning.  The caller had also seen a young child in the vehicle with the driver.  The vehicle had fled the scene.

JCSO was assisted by the Oregon State Police, and Rogue River Police Department in searching the area.  The vehicle was eventually located.

Deputies say Kyla Duncan, 49, of Rogue River and the minor child were treated at a local hospital for the carbon monoxide.

Duncan was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on 2 counts of Attempted Murder in the first degree.  The child was released to family.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with NBC5 News for updates.

