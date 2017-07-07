Rogue River woman killed in rollover crash

Rogue River, Ore. – A woman was killed in a rollover crash on East Evans Creek Road in Rogue River Wednesday night.
At around 9:30 p.m. on July 5, dispatchers took a call reporting two people had been ejected from a white Ford F250 pickup truck, according to Oregon State Police.
37-year-old Rogue River resident Darlene Harris was found to be pinned under the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
46-year-old Richard Stocke, also from Rogue River, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
No arrestes have been made at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 541-774-6800.