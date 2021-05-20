Rogue River’s Rooster Crow Car Show still planned for end of June

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – While there won’t be any crowing this year at Rogue River’s annual Rooster Crow, there’s still a lot to look forward to in regard to the event.
According to the Rogue River Chamber of Commerce, the city is still hosting the National Rooster Crow Car Show on Saturday, June 26th. The show will also include music, raffles, and food vendors will be on 1st Street.
The city is also announcing its official master plan for Rooster Park. The park will include a wide-open field to host the Rooster Crow, a splash pad and amphitheater, a performance pavilion, and concrete game tables.
Construction of the project will start in July and is expected to cost around half a million dollars.