Rogue Rowing receives $25,000 grant

ASHLAND, Ore. — At Emigrant Lake, Rogue Rowing will be receiving a new dock and a few other amenities this upcoming summer.
The club is receiving a $25,000 grant from the Nye Family Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
The group wrote the grant proposal to the Oregon Community Foundation in hopes of replacing certain amenities to purchase adaptive rowing equipment and boats for people with physical and emotional challenges.
Megan Davis Lightman of the Oregon Community Foundation says it’s a wonderful feeling to make such a positive impact.
“We’re funding a sense of community,” she said. “We’re able to enhance the communities – the smaller communities – that are driven by their own missions.”
The $25,000 grant will go towards new racing and training boats, replace a dock in need of repairs and adaptive equipment.
“It feels validating, feels like an accomplishment because it included our adaptive rowers,” said Rogue Rowing member Lia Byers.
Rogue Rowing currently has around 50 boats and more than 100 members year-round.
With the oldest rower still working hard at the age of 88 years young, the club says everyone is welcome to come out.