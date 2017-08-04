Rogue Valley air quality moving toward unhealthy category

Talent, Ore. — According to the Department of Environmental Quality, cities like Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass currently have ‘moderate’ air quality.
As of Thursday, Talent has moved up to a category where the air is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.
That means those with lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk due to the presence of particles in the air.
The general public isn’t expected to be affected quite yet.
However, if any areas go up to the category of ‘unhealthy’, the Department of Environmental Quality says everyone may begin to experience health effects.