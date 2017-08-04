Home
Rogue Valley air quality moving toward unhealthy category

Rogue Valley air quality moving toward unhealthy category

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Talent, Ore. — According to the Department of Environmental Quality, cities like Medford, Ashland, and Grants Pass currently have ‘moderate’ air quality.

As of Thursday, Talent has moved up to a category where the air is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’.

That means those with lung disease, older adults and children are at greater risk due to the presence of particles in the air.

The general public isn’t expected to be affected quite yet.

However, if any areas go up to the category of ‘unhealthy’, the Department of Environmental Quality says everyone may begin to experience health effects.

Elizabeth Ruiz

NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Elizabeth Ruiz was raised in Northern Colorado. She graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication. She also minored in Spanish and studied in Spain. While at Colorado State, she was an anchor and reporter for CTV Channel 11.

Elizabeth loves Zumba dancing, singing and spending time with her family.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics