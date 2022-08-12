Rogue Valley Airport to close temporarily in September

MEDFORD, Ore.– The Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport will close its only runway on September 13th and 14th for maintenance.

The closure starts at noon on the 13th and runs through 9 a.m. on the 14th.

There will be no flights out of M.F.R. during the closure.

A spokesperson said emergency flights will be re-directed to the Ashland and Grants Pass airports.

Airport Director Jerry Brienza said, “we looked at every option to try to minimize the impact to our tenants, but we really came up with the fact that to get it done safely and correctly we do have to close down the primary, the only runway at our airport for about 33 hours.”

Outside of the one day time closure, the runway will be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. on weekdays throughout September.

Brienza said cracks in the pavement will be sealed and the entire runway will be seal-coated.

20-year-old lights will also be replaced with L.E.D.’s.