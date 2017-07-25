Rogue Valley Family Fun Center to stay open during Country Crossings

Central Point, Ore. – Thousands of people are expected in Central Point for the Country Crossing Music Festival.
As festival-goers stream toward the Expo, the neighboring Rogue Valley Family Fun Center will open its doors and invite them in.
Matt Chubb is the general manager of the game and recreation venue. He said the decision to stay open was easy.
“This is the busiest time of year for us so we have to stay open,” Chubb explained. “We’re going to be open normal as normal as we can be with 2,500 people in the area. All of our attractions are running and up and going.”
While the festival is closing Penninger Road to most drivers, customers hoping to enjoy video games or mini golf will be allowed through.
“We will have additional check point at our parking lot to make sure people are parking as customers and not for the festival,” Chubb said. “There is not fest parking at our facility.”
Chubb said he’s not worried about festival traffic. “It won’t be comparable to the fair. It’s not going to be as busy down Penninger as say the fair because they’re not allowing the traffic to here.
Instead, he’s optimistic music lovers might pass the center and want to stop by.
“We’re hoping that the folks that are here for the festival they come and get to experience the park like the rogue valley does for the rest of the year.”